2 Cocoa pedestrians killed while crossing U.S. Highway 301 in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two pedestrians from Cocoa were killed in a crash Friday night on U.S. Highway 301 in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. near Elm Fair Boulevard, just south of State Road 400, troopers said.

According to FHP, a Jeep Compass driven by a 29-year-old Temple Terrace woman was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 301 when two pedestrians attempted to cross the road.

Troopers said the pair entered the path of the SUV and were struck.

A 57-year-old Cocoa man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

A 55-year-old Cocoa woman was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver was not reported injured.