Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

2 Cocoa pedestrians killed while crossing U.S. Highway 301 in Hillsborough County: FHP

Troopers said a man and woman from Cocoa entered the path of an SUV Friday night near Elm Fair Boulevard.
Covering_Hillsborough.png
WFTS
Covering_Hillsborough.png
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two pedestrians from Cocoa were killed in a crash Friday night on U.S. Highway 301 in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. near Elm Fair Boulevard, just south of State Road 400, troopers said.

According to FHP, a Jeep Compass driven by a 29-year-old Temple Terrace woman was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 301 when two pedestrians attempted to cross the road.

Troopers said the pair entered the path of the SUV and were struck.

A 57-year-old Cocoa man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

A 55-year-old Cocoa woman was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver was not reported injured.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.