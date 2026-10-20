3 stranded in boat taking on water in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said its marine unit rescued a group from a disabled vessel over the weekend.
HCSO said two adults and a child were rescued after heavy chop caused their boat to take on water near Fantasy Island.
Deputies said all three people were safely transported to the Davis Island boat ramp, per HCSO.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges