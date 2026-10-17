5-year-old Riverview boy dies after being found in retention pond: HCSO

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy reported missing from his Riverview home Saturday morning has died, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Deputies were called around 9 a.m. to a home in the 7200 block of Grand Elm Drive after the child's parents reported that their son, who had autism, was missing.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived at 9:11 a.m. and immediately began searching the neighborhood, assisted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., a deputy found the child in a retention pond within the community.

Deputies pulled the boy from the water and began CPR until Hillsborough County Fire Rescue personnel arrived.

The child was transported to AdventHealth, where he was later pronounced dead, according to HCSO.

"Losing a child is a pain no family should ever know," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I commend our deputies' quick response and their attempts to save the child's life."

The investigation remains active.