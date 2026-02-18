Baby born at 22 weeks 'graduates' NICU after 257 days at Brandon Hospital

BRANDON, Fla. — A baby born at 22 weeks has gone home after spending 257 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Brandon Hospital announced that John Delancey III, born on June 6, 2025, weighing just over one pound, was discharged after months of intensive care.

Known by many nicknames, including Johnboy, JJ, Johnny, Lil John, and Big John, he was supported by nurses, physicians, and therapists who helped him grow to more than 17 pounds.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Hospital staff said his progress from a micropremie to a healthy infant has inspired many across the facility and community.

"It takes extraordinary teamwork to care for a baby born this early, and John reminded us every day why this work matters," said NICU medical director Dr. Kiran Dwarakanath. "Micropremies face incredible challenges from the moment they arrive, yet John showed us time and again what a fighter he is. Our team poured their hearts into helping him grow stronger and it has been a privilege to watch him reach this milestone."

Members of the care team shared in a joint statement, "We are so proud of John and the strength he has shown. He has already made a lasting mark on all of us."