20-year-old man arrested after shooting, killing man at cookout in Tampa: Police

TAMPA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to a Sunday night shooting at a Tampa home.

The deadly shooting happened at a residence in the 3000 block of West Spruce Street on Feb. 15.

Police said officers found a man in his 30s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, a group of people were attending a cookout where various disputes and physical altercations broke out.

Police said one fight involved the suspect and another man. The fight ended when the man disengaged and left the room, while the suspect went into a bedroom, retrieved a gun, and shot the unarmed man.

Officers recovered a gun, per the report.

Police then arrested 20-year-old Aniel Avidan Galo-Chavez on Feb. 17 at his home without incident.

He was transported to Orient Road Jail.