Tampa City Council set to vote on initial phase of South Howard flood relief project

TAMPA, Fla. — More than a year after Hurricane Milton, some Tampa homeowners are still rebuilding and still waiting for a major fix to the chronic flooding that swamped their streets and homes.

On Thursday, City Council members are set to vote on roughly $4.1 million in funding to kick off early work on the long-discussed South Howard Flood Relief Project.

If approved, the agreement between the city and Kimmins Contracting Corp. would allow crews to start design and early construction work along South Howard Avenue and surrounding neighborhoods, including Parkland Estates, New Suburb Beautiful, Hyde Park, and Bayshore Gardens.

According to the city agenda, this phase covers tasks like site prep, traffic maintenance, and installation of new water mains, which will lay the groundwork for what’s expected to be a massive stormwater overhaul.

As Tampa Bay 28 reported in June, the project, if approved, would install a “major stormwater conveyance system” underneath S. Howard Ave. from W. Swann Ave. to Bayshore Boulevard. Work would also be done in Palma Ceia Pines along S. Audubon Ave. from W. Swann Ave. to W. Horatio St.

Supporters say the work can’t come soon enough.

“I could never have imagined how hard it was to lose your home,” said Tina Adams, who lives in Parkland Estates. “I trust the city engineers, and one of them told me it would be unconscionable for them to not do this project.”

Adams’ home took on more than a foot of water during Hurricane Milton, and she believes fixing the aging infrastructure will finally protect her neighborhood from future floods.

But not everyone is on board.

“It’s going to be a mess,” said Pam Cannella, who lives nearby and worries the project will disrupt traffic and local businesses.

“Where’s all the traffic going to go? Through the neighborhoods?” asked Anneliese Meier, another resident concerned about the scale of the work.

Business leaders have raised similar fears. Stephen Michelini, who represents dozens of South Howard restaurants and bars, said a prolonged construction period could devastate the area.

“They think this will absolutely create a ghost town,” Michelini said. “South Howard cannot sustain a four-year project.”

Instead, critics want the city to focus on smaller, isolated fixes and more regular drain maintenance, which is something they say helped prevent flooding this past summer.

In a previous interview, John Zemina, the VP of Kimmins, said he will go to great lengths to soften the impact.

He said construction crews will work in 1,000-foot segments, contact businesses before they feel an impact, and work with the community wherever and whenever possible.

City officials have described the South Howard Flood Relief Project as a “generational project” designed to protect several low-lying neighborhoods that have flooded repeatedly during heavy rain.

The Thursday council meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Tampa City Hall.



