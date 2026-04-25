BTS opens North American tour in Tampa, drawing thousands of fans to sold out shows

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of fans packed into Raymond James Stadium hours before showtime Saturday as BTS kicked off the North American leg of its highly anticipated Arirang World Tour.

The South Korean group is performing three sold out shows in Tampa on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, marking one of the largest concert events the city has hosted.

Fans, known as the BTS Army, arrived early to buy merchandise, trade collectibles and celebrate a long-awaited return that has been years in the making.

Originally scheduled to perform in Orlando in 2020, the group canceled tour plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the years that followed, members paused group activities to complete South Korea’s mandatory military service, delaying a full-scale tour until now.

The Tampa show marks BTS’s first North American performances since that hiatus, drawing fans from across the United States and beyond.

Emily Zhang, who traveled from Gainesville to attend the concert, said the group’s impact goes beyond music.

“I grew up in a primarily white community, so there are times when I felt underrepresented,” Zhang said. “When I discovered BTS, they really helped make my life more positive.”

Another fan, Hannah Cooksey, said the BTS Army provided a sense of belonging during a difficult time in her life.

“I felt so lonely in middle school, and there was such a strong community with the BTS Army that I felt like I belonged,” she said.

With limited U.S. tour stops, many fans traveled long distances to attend the Tampa shows, often spending thousands of dollars on tickets, hotels and transportation. Merchandise was also in high demand, with some T-shirts priced around $60.

Organizers expect roughly 180,000 fans to attend the three-night run, underscoring the group’s global reach and economic impact on host cities.

BTS is scheduled to return to the stadium for additional performances Sunday and Tuesday.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.