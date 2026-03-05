City of Tampa releases weekend traffic advisory for March 6-8 due to citywide attractions

TAMPA, Fla. — Downtown Tampa will be buzzing this weekend with multiple events drawing thousands of visitors. Officials said travelers should expect heavy traffic, limited street parking and potential road closures, and should look to plan ahead to avoid delays.

Travelers are also encouraged to skip driving themselves and take advantage of the free TECO streetcar, DASH service, HART buses, rental scooters, or bikes.

Weekend Highlights:

Friday, March 6:

Disney on Ice — Benchmark International Arena, 3 & 7 p.m.

Yankees Spring Training — Steinbrenner Field, 6:30 p.m.

Straz Center show — 7:30 p.m.

Lightning City Gymnastics Gasparilla Classic — Tampa Convention Center, 7 a.m.–11 p.m.

National Summit — Tampa Convention Center, 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

WineFest 2026 — Tampa Theatre (Franklin St. closed), 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7:

Disney on Ice — Benchmark International Arena, 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m.

Tampa Fine Art Show — Cotanchobee Park, 10 a.m.

She Is Football 5K — Raymond James Stadium, 7 a.m.

Straz Center shows — 11 a.m., 2 & 7 p.m.

Gymnastics Gasparilla Classic — Tampa Convention Center, 7 a.m.–11 p.m.

National Summit — Tampa Convention Center, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

WineFest 2026 — Tampa Theatre (Franklin St. closed), 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 8:

Disney on Ice — Benchmark International Arena, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

Straz Center shows — Noon, 2 & 4 p.m.

Gymnastics Gasparilla Classic — Tampa Convention Center, 7 a.m.–10 p.m.