Westbound I-4 ramp from MLK Boulevard closing for weekend construction: FDOT

TAMPA, Fla. — The westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Hillsborough County will be closed this weekend for construction work.

Transportation officials said the closure will begin at 11 p.m. Fridaym March 6, and the ramp is expected to reopen before 6 a.m. Monday, March 9, weather permitting.

Drivers will be directed east on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, turning left onto 50th Street and then right onto Columbus Drive to access the westbound I-4 entrance ramp.

Message boards and signage will guide motorists, who are urged to use caution in the work zone and stay alert for crews.

The closure is part of the I-4 westbound auxiliary lane project, which adds a travel lane between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 50th Street in Tampa.