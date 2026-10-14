Crash involving school bus sends one student to hospital: HCSO

One student was taken to a local hospital Tuesday after a crash in Hillsborough County involving a school bus and another vehicle, according the sheriff's office.

The student's injuries were non-life-threatening, an announcement from the sheriff's office said, and all roadways are back open.

The crash occurred around 4:55 p.m. at 990 West Brandon Boulevard, officials said.

There were nine students on the bus at the time of the crash, per the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story that may be updated as Tampa Bay 28 learns more.