Dave Randorf talks about the upcoming Tampa Bay Lightning season on DPL

TAMPA, Fla. —
- Hockey season is almost here and the first official game for the Tampa Bay Lightning is on Oct. 1.
- The Bolts' home opener is on Oct. 3.
- Lightning play-by-play announcer Dave Randorf joined Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about the upcoming season, what we can expect from the Bolts, and more.
Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.
The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.
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