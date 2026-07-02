Death investigation underway after inmate dies at Tampa General: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting an inmate death investigation at Falkenburg Road Jail.

On July 1, HCSO said Darrell Raymond Bernardo, 56, was taken to Tampa General Hospital for health-related concerns.

Bernardo stayed at the hospital for medical care and died on July 2.

HCSO said the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.