Death investigation underway after inmate dies at Tampa General: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting an inmate death investigation at Falkenburg Road Jail.
On July 1, HCSO said Darrell Raymond Bernardo, 56, was taken to Tampa General Hospital for health-related concerns.
Bernardo stayed at the hospital for medical care and died on July 2.
HCSO said the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
Florida law now requires restaurants to disclose fees upfront
Starting July 1, Florida restaurants must disclose all fees — including service charges and credit card surcharges — before customers order.
Florida restaurants are now required to disclose added fees