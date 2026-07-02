Fire officials urge caution with fireworks as brush fire concerns linger ahead of the holiday weekend

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As families across the Tampa Bay region gear up for the Fourth of July celebrations, fire officials are urging residents to take extra precautions to protect their homes, loved ones, and nearby land from potential wildfires.

Fireworks are flying off store shelves, but fire officials say an unusually active brush fire season remains top of mind.

Just months ago, a brush fire left visible burn scars across the area, serving as a reminder of how quickly flames can spread. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, more than 2,400 wildfires have already burned across Florida this year.

While recent rainfall has helped improve conditions in parts of the county, fire officials say the risk is far from over.

Rob Herrin with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said, “Still waiting on more consistent rains. We have been getting rain in the east part of Hillsborough County.”

Herrin emphasized that the goal is not to scare people, but to encourage preparation and prevention during the holiday weekend.

Fire officials are reminding residents that fireworks are only legal to use on July 4th, not throughout the entire weekend. They said that they should be kept far away from trees, dry vegetation, and brush.

Herrin said, “If some brush does light up from a firework see what’s involved, get us rolling get us coming and we can help you mitigate that.”

Safety guidance is also coming from firework retailers. Sharon Hunnewell- Johnson with Galaxy Fireworks said responsible use is critical.

Hunnewell-Johnson said, “I would not mix alcohol along with fireworks. Have a fire extinguisher or water hose nearby and always put fireworks on a flat surface.”

She also said fireworks should be kept out of children’s hands.

Fire officials also add that after fireworks are used, they should be fully submerged in water to cool completely before being thrown away or stored.