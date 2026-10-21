Gibsonton man arrested for possession of CSAM: HCSO

GIBSONTON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they believe to be in possession of child sexual abuse material.

HCSO said on May 28, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip regarding a suspected file of CSAM uploaded through an account on a social media platform. HCSO detectives investigated the tip and identified the suspect.

On Oct. 20, detectives searched the home of Jalil Butler, 28, on the 7600 block of Dragon Fly Loop in Gibsonton. Authorities found more than 100 CSAM files on electronic devices.

Butler was arrested and charged with solicitation or possession of CSAM, in-state transmission of CSAM by electronic device, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and tampering with physical evidence.