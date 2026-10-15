HCSO arrest 16 people in domestic violence warrant operation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Sixteen people were arrested this week by Hillsborough County deputies during a domestic violence warrant roundup.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted Operation Ghost Sting, a two-day operation held Oct. 12-13 during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Detectives with HCSO’s Domestic Violence Unit partnered with the Warrants Section to track down suspects with active domestic violence warrants across Hillsborough County.

“Behind every one of these warrants is someone who was hurt by a person they trusted,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Today, tomorrow, and always, we stand with survivors, and we will not stop until the people who harmed them face justice. If you are living in fear, you are not alone. Help is here, and a safer future is possible.”

Among those arrested was Karim Shereef, 28, who was wanted for domestic violence battery and domestic battery by strangulation after he allegedly bit, struck and choked a victim multiple times, HCSO officials said. It was Shereef’s third domestic violence arrest since May.

Shereef recently moved to Hillsborough County and has multiple prior arrests in other states involving domestic violence, narcotics and firearms, according to HCSO. Shereef was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery.

Jonathon Jordan, 48, was also arrested. He was wanted for domestic violence battery and domestic battery by strangulation after he allegedly struck a victim and choked the person until they lost consciousness, officials said. It was Jordan’s third domestic violence arrest since February. Jordan was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available. In an emergency, call 911. Anyone with information about a person wanted for domestic violence is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.