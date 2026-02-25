Heavy traffic expected in downtown Tampa this weekend: City officials

TAMPA, Fla. — With thousands of people expected to attend events across downtown Tampa this weekend, city officials recommend drivers consider alternative transportation to avoid heavy traffic and limited parking.

The traffic advisory runs from Friday, Feb. 27, through Sunday, March 1, as festivals, sporting events and performances take place across the area.

Officials recommend drivers use the free TECO Streetcar, Dash Service, Hart Buses or rentable scooters and bikes to avoid the congestion on the roads.

Events this weekend include, but aren't limited to:



Friday, Feb. 27

Straz Shows

Saturday, Feb. 28

Student Television Network @ Tampa Convention Center Gasparilla Festival of the Arts @ Julian B. Lane Park Tampa Taco Fest @ Al Lopez Park Yankees Spring Training @ Steinbrenner Field Straz Shows Monster Jam @ Raymond James Stadium Lightning Game @ Benchmark International Arena

Sunday, March 1

Student Television Network @ Tampa Convention Center Gasparilla Festival of the Arts @ Julian B. Lane Park Hyde Park Fresh Market Straz Shows Monster Jam @ Raymond James Stadium



Residents can find the city's latest road closures listed here and parking options are available here.