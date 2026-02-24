Dog rescued and revived by firefighters following Seffner house fire

SEFFNER, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) rescued a dog from a house fire in Seffner on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple 911 calls reported the fire at 332 Abyhara Avenue a little before 1:30 p.m. HCFR said responding crews found three-quarters of a manufactured home fully involved.

No occupants were inside, but firefighters discovered an unresponsive dog during their search. Paramedics administered oxygen, and the dog regained consciousness and became responsive. officials said.

Crews extinguished the flames in under 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.