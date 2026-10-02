2 more arrested in Riverview Marketplace robbery where victim was shot at: HCSO

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with a Facebook Marketplace robbery in Riverview where a victim was held at gunpoint and shot at while trying to escape, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

The robbery occurred in November 2025 at the Bell Creek Professional Park complex in Riverview, where a man had arranged to sell shoes and a watch through Facebook Marketplace, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Investigators said two suspects, one armed with a pistol and the other with a rifle, robbed the victim at gunpoint.

According to the sheriff's office, shots were fired as the victim ran from the scene, but he was not injured.

Authorities previously arrested 20-year-old Syrus Pentecost, who investigators say helped set up the robbery. HCSO said Pentecost is currently serving a prison sentence.

After months of investigation, detectives secured arrest warrants last week for 22-year-old Michael Moore and 21-year-old Daniel Yanacheck.

Deputies said Yanacheck was located by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office hiding in an attic in Bradenton. Investigators also recovered one of the firearms believed to have been used during the robbery.

The sheriff's office is reminding residents conducting online sales transactions to meet in designated law enforcement safe-exchange areas, during daylight hours and with other people nearby.