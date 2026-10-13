Join the FRIENDS Buddy Walk Saturday and support the Down syndrome community

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — Brody Odom is making a big superstar name for himself.

The 7-year-old charmer first caught Tampa Bay's attention with his passionate fandom for his beloved Lightning — and the Bolts organization loving him right back. His "Let's Go Lightning!" just might be the cutest chant you've ever heard.

But this Saturday, Brody is aiming his infectious enthusiasm at another passion: the 10th annual FRIENDS Buddy Walk supporting and celebrating the Down syndrome community in Tampa Bay.

The event advocates and educates and raises money for a great inclusive cause.

It's also a lot of really good fun.

WATCH: JOIN THE BUDDY WALK THIS SATURDAY IN CARROLLWOOD

Join the 10th annual FRIENDS Buddy Walk this Saturday

The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Carrollwood Village Park. There will be music, games — even Tampa Bay 28 reporter Sean Daly in a dunk tank!

Brody's mom Ashley says the event is another step in making sure Brody and others with Down syndrome are given the access to bright beautiful futures.

"Brody's going to say, 'See me as more!'" says Ashley. "Because they need to be seen as more and not just their diagnosis."

For more on the Buddy Walk, go here.

For more Sean Daly fun, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.