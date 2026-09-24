Lights! Camera! Florida! Tampa Bay History Center celebrates Sunshine State cinema

TAMPA, Fla. — You don't have to drive to Universal Studios Orlando to get cozy with the Gill Man, the titular monster in "Creature From the Black Lagoon."

The scaly green fella is getting the star treatment at the Tampa Bay History Center in downtown Tampa.

He's a big part of "Cinema in the Sunshine State," a playful, colorful salute to hundreds of movies made in Florida.

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"So a movie like 'Creature From the Black Lagoon' was set in the Amazon, but it was actually filmed in Wakulla Springs in the Panhandle," says Rodney Kite-Powell, historian at the Tampa Bay History Center. "That's what's so great about Florida. It can look like any place that's tropical and even a little bit scary."

Movie nerds and pop-culture fanatics will love the exhibit, which honors the old ("Where the Boys Are") and the new ("Moonlight" and "F-1") and all those faves in between ("Edward Scissorhands" and "Parenthood").

"Cinema in the Sunshine State" runs until March 21, 2027 and is included with museum admission.

For more information on the Tampa Bay History Center, go here.

For more Sean Daly fun, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.