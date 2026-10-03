Man arrested in deadly Tampa shooting after community tip helps identify suspect

TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month on Nebraska Avenue near McEwen Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

The shooting happened Sept. 22, when officers responded to reports of a person who had been shot near N. Nebraska Ave. and E. McEwen Ave.

Police found a man in his early 60s suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided life-saving aid before Tampa Fire Rescue transported him to a local hospital.

The victim later died from his injuries on Sept. 26, prompting TPD to reclassify the case as a homicide.

According to police, detectives spent days gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and developing leads. On Thursday, investigators released surveillance video of a suspect riding a distinctive red mountain bike and asked for the public's help identifying him.

On Friday, detectives conducted a neighborhood canvass and distributed flyers featuring images of the suspect. During the effort, a community member identified the man in the photos as Michael Knobloch, TPD said.

Shortly afterward, Knobloch, 36, turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail.

Knobloch has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm causing great bodily harm or death, according to Tampa police.

“I want to commend the work of our detectives who remained committed to getting justice for the victim’s family,” said Acting Chief Brett Owen in a statement. “Information provided by members of our community helped detectives identify the suspect, and we are grateful to everyone who assisted with this investigation. While nothing can bring their loved one back, we hope this arrest brings some sense of accountability as they grieve this loss.”

The investigation remains active.