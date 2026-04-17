Man sitting on roadway in Tampa struck and killed, police investigating: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers are investigating a fatal traffic accident after a man sitting on a roadway was struck and killed on Thursday evening.

Police said a Volkswagen Passat, driven by a 25-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on West Swann Avenue at around 10:37 p.m. on April 16.

At the same time, police said an unidentified man was seated in the westbound travel lanes of West Swann Avenue near South Gomez Avenue.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the man was seated in an unlit, darkened section of the roadway for reasons that remain under investigation.

The report said that due to the limited lighting and the man’s position on the roadway, the Volkswagen driver was unable to see him in time to avoid impact, and the man was struck by the car.

The man died at the scene of the crash, per police.

TPD said the Volkswagen driver remained at the scene following the accident and has been fully cooperative with law enforcement.

The report said investigators determined neither speed nor impairment was a contributing factor to the crash, the driver was not cited, and criminal charges are not expected.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are working to positively identify the man and notify his next of kin, per TPD.

This investigation remains active.