Man stabbed in Tampa during domestic dispute: TPD

TAMPA, FLA. — A man was stabbed Thursday after a domestic dispute escalated into a fight, Tampa police said.
Tampa Police Department officers responded to the 8700 block of North 50th Street after receiving a report of a domestic dispute.
When officers arrived, they found an adult man with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with an injury believed to be non-life-threatening.
According to the preliminary investigation, an argument involving several people escalated into a fight that led to the stabbing, police said.
Everyone involved remained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be made available as the investigation allows.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.