Man stabbed in Tampa during domestic dispute: TPD

TAMPA, FLA. — A man was stabbed Thursday after a domestic dispute escalated into a fight, Tampa police said.

Tampa Police Department officers responded to the 8700 block of North 50th Street after receiving a report of a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with an injury believed to be non-life-threatening.

According to the preliminary investigation, an argument involving several people escalated into a fight that led to the stabbing, police said.

Everyone involved remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be made available as the investigation allows.