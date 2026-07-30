Missing Tennessee girl found with the help of Hillsborough County detectives, suspect arrested in Texas: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A 23-year-old man who is accused of abducting and sexually abusing a missing Tennessee girl whom he had traveled with to the Tampa Bay area was arrested July 29.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says investigators tracked him across multiple states to make an arrest.

The investigation began July 28 when Hillsborough County deputies received information that the missing juvenile may have traveled to the Tampa Bay area.

Deputies contacted the registered owner of a suspect vehicle, who identified the primary driver as Edgar Perez Hernandez, 23, officials said.

Investigators were also given an address where the truck was believed to be located.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they learned Perez Hernandez and the juvenile had already left the area. HCSO’s Special Victims Section then joined the investigation.

Detectives later located and recovered the juvenile the same day.

During interviews with investigators, the girl reported she was sexually abused by Perez Hernandez while traveling from Tennessee to Florida, including incidents that allegedly occurred in Hillsborough County, officials said.

Officials said the juvenile was safely reunited with her mother.

On July 29, investigators learned Perez Hernandez was allegedly attempting to flee to Mexico by bus.

With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, the Texas Department of Public Safety located the bus and conducted a traffic stop.

Texas state troopers arrested Perez Hernandez without incident, officials said.

Perez Hernandez faces multiple charges, including interference with child custody, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and four counts of sexual battery.

He is also charged with using computer services to solicit illegal acts involving a minor and traveling to meet a minor after using computer services to solicit illegal acts.