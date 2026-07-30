Woman charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 82-year-old man: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it has charged a woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an 82-year-old man.

On July 26, HCSO said it received a 911 call just before 12:30 a.m. regarding a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash near 43rd Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, identified as Francisco Lugo, 82, unresponsive and began lifesaving measures until Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews arrived and pronounced the person dead, according to a news release.

HCSO said Lugo had been walking southbound along the northbound curb when a dark colored Kia Sorento struck him and fled the scene.

Detectives were able to determine Danielle Grant, 34, was driving at the time of the crash and were able to obtain a warrant for her arrest.

Grant turned herself in at Orient Road Jail on July 30, HCSO said.

She is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death.