TAMPA, Fla — A rainy Saturday didn't stop hundreds of people from taking over Carrollwood Village Park in Tampa for the 10th anniversary of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Buddy Walk, an event that raises tens of thousands of dollars for the Down syndrome and special needs communities.

For the 10th time, the Tampa community rallied together to support those with Down syndrome.

WATCH: Rain or shine: West Florida's F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Buddy Walk marks 10 years, raises $111,000 for Down syndrome

Rain or shine: Tampa's Friends Buddy Walk marks 10 years, raises $111,000 for Down syndrome

Organizer Ashley Odom and her team raised over $111,000 this year, all to donate toward Down syndrome research and groups. Odom's 7-year-old son, Brody, has Down syndrome.

"It makes me feel amazing, especially, you know, everybody is going through struggles this year with the economy and everything. Businesses aren't doing so well, but all the businesses still showed up and sponsored. The community still showed up and created teams and helped fundraise for us," Odom said.

On top of working with F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and being a mom, Odom told me her relationship with her son has taught her so much, which is why she keeps pushing forward with events like this one — for other parents going through the same challenges.

"I was worried about all the what-ifs and all the things that possibly he wouldn't be able to do, and he's actually showing me that that's not true, that he's capable of doing anything. He just needs a little more time, a little more help with that," Odom said.

If you looked at the radar Saturday, you wouldn't think the Buddy Walk would have been as much of a hit this year. But rain or shine, the celebration went on.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Heather Leigh was the MC, and Sean Daly gave everyone a treat of sitting in the dunk tank. Spencer Cantrell got to throw some heat at Daly, too, for a good cause.

Cantrell, 26, was attending his sixth Buddy Walk.

"I look forward to introducing myself to new people, to a community that, um, when I go around helping other people and introduce myself and if they need anything," Cantrell said.

"Use your disability as a superhero and a superpower," Cantrell said.

There are tons of other events year-round to support F.R.I.E.N.D.S., the group behind the Buddy Walk.

Their website can be found here.

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