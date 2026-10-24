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Ric Flair says he is recovering after fall sends him to Tampa General Hospital

The wrestling legend thanked Tampa General Hospital doctors and staff after TMZ reported he suffered a facial injury in a fall outside a Tampa restaurant.
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TAMPA, Fla. — Wrestling legend Ric Flair says he is focused on recovering after a fall outside a Tampa restaurant Friday sent him to Tampa General Hospital, according to a report from TMZ Sports and a social media update from Flair.

TMZ reported that Flair fell Friday while outside Wagamama in Tampa and injured his face. Citing sources with direct knowledge of what happened, TMZ said Flair had been at the restaurant before getting up from the bar, leaving his phone and drink behind and walking across the street.

According to TMZ, Flair then suddenly fell, cutting his head and eye. Emergency medical personnel responded, and Flair was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to TMZ.

Flair later identified that hospital as Tampa General.

In a social media post, Flair thanked people for their messages and prayers and said he would respond individually as he gets stronger. He also thanked Tampa General Hospital doctors and staff, saying they cared for him until 4:30 a.m.

“I am focused on my healing and recovery right now. I will be okay!” Flair wrote in a Saturday update.

The hospitalization came after Flair disclosed Friday that he was dealing with a blood clot in his leg.

In an earlier social media post, Flair said his doctors had restricted his travel to three to four hours because of the blood clot, forcing him to cancel a scheduled appearance at Washington State Horror Con in Seattle.

Flair said he was disappointed to cancel but needed to prioritize his health and follow his doctors’ advice. He also said he was scheduled for a procedure on the affected vein and that his doctors expected the procedure would eventually allow him to travel farther again.

TMZ reported that, according to its sources, the blood-clot issue had been ongoing for months.

Flair, one of professional wrestling's most recognizable figures, has previously faced serious health problems. He was hospitalized in 2017 after a life-threatening intestinal rupture that left him in a medically induced coma for over a week.

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