Ric Flair says he is recovering after fall sends him to Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — Wrestling legend Ric Flair says he is focused on recovering after a fall outside a Tampa restaurant Friday sent him to Tampa General Hospital, according to a report from TMZ Sports and a social media update from Flair.

Thank You All For The Messages And Prayers! I Will Get Back To You Each Individually As I Get Stronger. Thank You To All The Tampa General Hospital Staff And Doctors That Put Up With Me Until 4:30am. I Appreciate You All And Thank You For Everything You Did For Me! I Am Focused On My Healing And Recovery Right Now. I Will Be Okay! And Just So You Know For Those Who Were Asking And Wondering, I Don’t Own My Own Facebook Page Anymore. I Apologize For The Reckless Posting Behavior On My Facebook When I Was In The Hospital. It Was Completely Inappropriate! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 24, 2026

TMZ reported that Flair fell Friday while outside Wagamama in Tampa and injured his face. Citing sources with direct knowledge of what happened, TMZ said Flair had been at the restaurant before getting up from the bar, leaving his phone and drink behind and walking across the street.

According to TMZ, Flair then suddenly fell, cutting his head and eye. Emergency medical personnel responded, and Flair was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to TMZ.

Flair later identified that hospital as Tampa General.

In a social media post, Flair thanked people for their messages and prayers and said he would respond individually as he gets stronger. He also thanked Tampa General Hospital doctors and staff, saying they cared for him until 4:30 a.m.

“I am focused on my healing and recovery right now. I will be okay!” Flair wrote in a Saturday update.

The hospitalization came after Flair disclosed Friday that he was dealing with a blood clot in his leg.

In an earlier social media post, Flair said his doctors had restricted his travel to three to four hours because of the blood clot, forcing him to cancel a scheduled appearance at Washington State Horror Con in Seattle.

I Want To Sincerely Apologize To My Agent, Steve Solomon, Washington State Horror Con @wahorrorcon, @bigeventny, And Especially All My Fans In Seattle For Having To Cancel My Scheduled Appearance. Unfortunately, I Am Dealing With A Blood Clot In My Leg, And My Doctors Have Limited My Travel To 3–4 Hours. Seattle Falls Outside That Range, And As Disappointed As I Am, I Have To Put My Health And Recovery First. Blood Clots Are Extremely Serious And Can Be Life-Threatening. We Have Seen This Recently With Jalen Hurts And The Complications Involving Blood Clots In His Lungs. It Is A Reminder That This Is Not Something To Take Lightly, And I Must Follow Medical Advice. I’m Scheduled To Have A Procedure To Strip The Affected Vein, Which My Doctors Expect Will Allow Me To Be Cleared For More Travel Afterward. Please Know This Decision Was Not Made Lightly. I Am Truly Sorry For The Inconvenience And Disappointment, And I Am Incredibly Grateful For Your Patience, Understanding, And Continued Support. I Look Forward To Getting Healthy And Seeing You All Down The Road. Thank You For The Love And Support. Much Love, Ric Flair — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 23, 2026

Flair said he was disappointed to cancel but needed to prioritize his health and follow his doctors’ advice. He also said he was scheduled for a procedure on the affected vein and that his doctors expected the procedure would eventually allow him to travel farther again.

TMZ reported that, according to its sources, the blood-clot issue had been ongoing for months.

Flair, one of professional wrestling's most recognizable figures, has previously faced serious health problems. He was hospitalized in 2017 after a life-threatening intestinal rupture that left him in a medically induced coma for over a week.