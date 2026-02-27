Riverview man arrested in nearly $10K Winn-Dixie self-checkout scheme: HCSO

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A 44-year-old Riverview man is accused of stealing almost $10,000 worth of merchandise from Winn-Dixie.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced Friday the arrest of Julian Mitchell after theft spree targeting multiple Winn-Dixie stores in the county from March 10 to Nov. 25, 2025.

Investigators believe Mitchell was repeatedly using the same loyalty number at the self-checkout to not pay full price for "steaks, chicken wings, laundry detergent, diapers, toilet paper, and other grocery items."

Authorities arrested Mitchell on Feb. 4. He faces three counts of retail theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators also said Mitchell was on active probation beginning Dec. 2, 2025, related to a prior Tampa Police Department case.

His additional charges for violation of probation are cocaine- and marijuana-related.

This is an active investigation, and any updates will be provided by the Public Affairs Office.