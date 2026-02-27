Tampa Police issue warning on counterfeit car seats

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) issued a warning about counterfeit car seats being sold through unauthorized retailers on Friday.

TPD's Certified Passenger Safety Technicians (CPST) came across a counterfeit car seat purchased from the online retailer TEMU during a car seat safety check earlier this month, according to a news release.

Police said counterfeit car seats are often made with substandard or unsafe materials, may lack essential safety features, frequently display fraudulent safety certifications and have not undergone proper crash testing to verify their performance in a collision.

TPD advises parents and caregivers can protect children by only buying from trusted retailers, checking for a label stating FMVSS213 compliance and ensuring the seat includes a manufacturer label, a model number and a registration card.

To verify a car seat, check for recalls, or ensure proper installation, officials said community members are encouraged to schedule an appointment with a CPST at the Tampa Police Department.