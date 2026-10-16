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Tampa police issue alert for missing endangered adult

Police say Sharon Diane Johnson was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of the 1800 block of N. Oregon Avenue
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Courtesy: Tampa Police Department
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Posted

Tampa police issued an alert for a missing endangered adult Thursday evening for a 59-year-old woman.

Police say Sharon Diane Johnson was last seen this afternoon in the area of the 1800 block of N. Oregon Avenue.

"Johnson has cognitive limitations and her family is concerned for her well-being," police wrote in the alert.

She was last seen wearing a pink Trek jacket, hot pink shirt, pink and tan pants and hot pink sandals, police said.

Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to call Tampa police at 813.231.6130,

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Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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