Tampa strip club founder Joe Redner dies at 86, daughter says

TAMPA, Fla — Joe Redner, the controversial Tampa entrepreneur known for founding the Mons Venus strip club and his decades-long involvement in local politics and legal battles, has died at 86.

His daughter, Joy Lynn Redner, announced his death in a Facebook post Friday night.

"We love you. You will be missed Dad," she wrote. "Joe Redner passed away this morning. He died peacefully in his sleep."

Redner was one of Tampa's most recognizable and polarizing public figures, known for his advocacy of free speech rights, numerous legal fights involving adult entertainment businesses and his outspoken presence in local politics.

Over the years, he became a fixture in Tampa civic life, frequently drawing headlines through court battles, political campaigns and public appearances.

No additional details about funeral arrangements or services were immediately available.