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Tampa strip club founder Joe Redner dies at 86, daughter says

The longtime Tampa businessman, political activist and Mons Venus founder died peacefully in his sleep, according to a social media post from his daughter.
Joe Redner
Chris O'Meara/AP
In this photo taken Oct. 25, 2016, Joe Redner, businessman and independent candidate for the Florida Senate, gestures during an interview outside his "Mons Venus" adult night club in Tampa, Fla. The Interstate 4 corridor stretching from the Tampa Bay area through Orlando to Daytona Beach is considered the bellwether of the nation's largest swing state, where both candidates campaigned vigorously this week. The 6.5 million residents living in the corridor of the 140-mile highway reflect the diversity of the state. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Joe Redner
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TAMPA, Fla — Joe Redner, the controversial Tampa entrepreneur known for founding the Mons Venus strip club and his decades-long involvement in local politics and legal battles, has died at 86.

His daughter, Joy Lynn Redner, announced his death in a Facebook post Friday night.

"We love you. You will be missed Dad," she wrote. "Joe Redner passed away this morning. He died peacefully in his sleep."

Redner was one of Tampa's most recognizable and polarizing public figures, known for his advocacy of free speech rights, numerous legal fights involving adult entertainment businesses and his outspoken presence in local politics.

Over the years, he became a fixture in Tampa civic life, frequently drawing headlines through court battles, political campaigns and public appearances.

No additional details about funeral arrangements or services were immediately available.

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