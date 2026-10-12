Tour haunted Ybor City buildings with 'Tampa Max' Herman, the 813's greatest hypeman

YBOR CITY, Fla. — "Tampa Max" Herman loves where he lives.

His pride-of-place tours in Ybor City and downtown Tampa celebrate the people, the places and the food that make the 813 so special.

But when the spooky season arrives, Tampa Max really leans into his nightly ghost tours — playfully highlighting the Halloween aspects of his native home.

WATCH: TOUR HAUNTED YBOR CITY WITH TAMPA MAX

Tour Haunted Ybor City With Tampa Max

"Welcome to one of the most haunted buildings in America," says Max, guiding me through the historic Cuban Club, a gorgeous neoclassical building built in 1917.

The Cuban Club is an architectural landmark, an important place that was both social club and mutual aid society for Cubans making a new home in America.

But it also has a reputation among paranormal investigators, and those are the stories Max tells with delicious relish during his Ybor City ghost tours.

Max is the only tour guide with keys to buildings most people only walk by, so you better believe he's taking you inside.

"There are four confirmed deaths that have happened in here, but paranormal investigators have said that there are at least 150 ghosts in here every single day and night," he says. "My theory is that they're having a big party in here."

For more information on all of Tampa Max's tours — ghostly ones and otherwise — go here.

For more Sean Daly fun, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.