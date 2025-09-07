Tractor-trailer hauling beef separates on I-4: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Crews had to remove a tractor-trailer hauling beef from Interstate 4 on Sunday morning after the trailer became separated, authorities said.
While traveling along the I-4 access road at the interchange with U.S. Highway 301 at about 4 a.m., a semi-tractor and refrigeration trailer loaded with beef separated, according to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.
The semi-truck and trailer came to rest in the roadway, blocking the exit lane from the eastbound I-4 access road to northbound US-301, FHP officials said.
Crews worked to remove the obstruction by 6:30 a.m.
The driver, a 54-year-old North Carolina man, was not injured.
The beef was OK, officials said.
