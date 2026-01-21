Trooper rescues pit bull on I-275 near mile marker 56: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper helped bring a dog into safety after locating the pit bull on I-275 near mile marker 56 on Wednesday morning.

FHP reported a trooper responded to the area after a passerby called about an animal. The trooper arrived shortly after 7 a.m., when he found a gray pit bull standing in the median.

FHP

The pit bull was unrestrained, walking around, and appeared to be agitated as it showed its teeth when the trooper was approaching it, according to the report.

The trooper had Tampa Bay Regional Communications Center connect with Hillsborough County Animal Control.

Animal control arrived on the scene just before 8 a.m., when the pit bull was taken into possession, FHP said.