Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Trooper rescues pit bull on I-275 near mile marker 56: FHP

pit bull dog I-275
FHP
pit bull dog I-275
Posted
and last updated

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper helped bring a dog into safety after locating the pit bull on I-275 near mile marker 56 on Wednesday morning.

FHP reported a trooper responded to the area after a passerby called about an animal. The trooper arrived shortly after 7 a.m., when he found a gray pit bull standing in the median.

pit bull dog I-275

The pit bull was unrestrained, walking around, and appeared to be agitated as it showed its teeth when the trooper was approaching it, according to the report.

The trooper had Tampa Bay Regional Communications Center connect with Hillsborough County Animal Control.

Animal control arrived on the scene just before 8 a.m., when the pit bull was taken into possession, FHP said.

26-year-old Manatee County woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Summer Freitag was working at a lab processing center when she witnessed a deadly shooting on Thursday, Jan.15.

26-year-old woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.