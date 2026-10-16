University of Tampa president to step down; national search underway for successor

TAMPA, Fla. — University of Tampa President Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg will step down at the end of the fall 2026 semester, the university announced Friday.

According to the University of Tampa, Dahlberg provided advance notice under her employment contract that she will resign for personal reasons.

The university's Board of Trustees thanked Dahlberg for her leadership and said her efforts to strengthen the institution's strategic and financial foundation will benefit the school in the years ahead.

Dahlberg said serving as president of the University of Tampa had been an honor and thanked university employees, students and stakeholders for their support during her tenure.

“Serving as president of the University of Tampa has been an honor,” Dahlberg said in a statement. “I am grateful to all university stakeholders for their commitment to this remarkable university."

University officials said all other leadership positions remain unchanged and current senior executives will continue overseeing the university's day-to-day operations.

The search for a permanent successor is already underway. The university has retained AGB, an executive search firm that specializes in higher education leadership searches.