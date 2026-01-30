Video: Miniature horse on the loose rescued by officials in Ruskin: HCSO

- HCSO (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office) received a call reporting a miniature horse on the loose in Ruskin on Tuesday night.
- Shortly after the call, officials located the horse, Oreo, standing near the road, and safely returned it to its owner.
- Body camera footage from HCSO shows the horse on the side of the road at night and being safely walked back to its owner.
Miniature horse on the loose rescued in Ruskin: HCSO
