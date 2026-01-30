Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Video: Miniature horse on the loose rescued by officials in Ruskin: HCSO

HCSO (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office) received a call reporting a miniature horse on the loose in Ruskin Tuesday night.
  • Shortly after the call, officials located the horse, Oreo, standing near the road, and safely returned it to its owner.
  • Body camera footage from HCSO shows the horse on the side of the road at night and being safely walked back to its owner.
