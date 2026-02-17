Year of the Horse: Tampa Bay celebrates Lunar New Year

TAMPA, Fla. — Out with the old, in with a new moon. Lunar New Year celebrations kicked off Tuesday, marking the start of the 15-day celebration of one of the most widely observed holidays around the world.

Lunar New Year is the largest annual human migration event on Earth, as billions travel home to reunite with family. In China alone, 9.5 billion passenger trips are expected this year.

Tampa Bay 28's Frances Lin reached out to members of the local Asian community to learn how they celebrate this holiday in Tampa Bay. Fluent in both Mandarin and English, these interviews were conducted in both languages, with subtitles provided.

Suncoast Association of Chinese Americans

The significance of Lunar New Year: What does it mean?

Because it follows the lunar calendar, Lunar New Year falls on a different date each year. It begins on the second new moon after the winter solstice, typically between Jan. 21 and Feb. 19.

"It's very similar to Christmas here or Thanksgiving, and it's tradition for us to get together and meet family members," said Andrew Lien, Board Director of Suncoast Association of Chinese Americans. He describes Lunar New Year as a time to honor their heritage, reunite with family, and pass down traditions to the next generation.

Hear more from local Asian communities across Tampa Bay on what Lunar New Year means to them:

Lunar New Year: Significance

Tampa Bay traditions

When thinking of Lunar New Year, most people think of food and performances, which there were plenty of over the weekend at Tampa Bay's celebration at Water Works Park.

WATCH: A Lunar New Year performance rehearsal

Lunar New Year performance

There were also other events around town, including a celebration hosted by Tampa Bay Chinese School. There were lion dance performances, Asian arts and crafts, and more:

However, local Asians say it's much more than just colorful displays. Diving into history and culture, the holiday is mostly about being with your loved ones.

Lunar New Year: Students' celebration

Yunfei Wu, principal of Tampa Bay Chinese School, explains "in Chinese, reunion is called a 'Tuan Yuan,' which literally means 'a circle.' Our circle starts from a point, and people travel different paths and distances, but in the end, they come back together to form a circle. The circle is the result. The reunion is their journey. So that's the why, sitting together for Chinese New Year's Eve dinner is the most important ritual of the Spring Festival."

Discover more Lunar New Year traditions from Wu and others:

Lunar New Year: Traditions

And here in Tampa Bay, Ming He, President of the Chinese Association, says, "It's very exciting to meet everyone at the New Year celebration in Tampa. I can see so many nationalities of people getting together. A lot of people wanting to know our Chinese culture."

Cultural performances, traditional foods, and educational exhibits offer a glimpse into centuries-old practices, while longtime residents reflect on how the celebration has evolved over the decades:

Lunar New Year: Tampa Bay traditions

Common misconceptions

What's the difference between Lunar New Year and Chinese New Year? Lien says it is the same holiday. However, in an effort to be more inclusive, Lunar New Year refers to everyone who celebrates this holiday, not just Chinese people.

Lien and Wu debunk a few more misconceptions people often have:

Lunar New Year: Misconceptions

First-time participants

Looking to join the celebration? Local Asian communities are still hosting events, and there is plenty of time to take part. The festivities have only just started, with celebrations continuing through the Lantern Festival on March 3.

Lunar New Year: First time participants

In Tampa Bay, what began as a tradition rooted thousands of miles away has become a shared experience. But at its core, the meaning remains unchanged. Lunar New Year is about reunion, renewal, and honoring heritage.