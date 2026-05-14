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Good Morning Tampa Bay will be live in Land O' Lakes Friday, including at a new food truck park

All the fun starts at 6 a.m. Sean Daly will visit three different culinary hotspots.
Good Morning Tampa Bay will be live in Land O' Lakes on Friday, including at a new food truck park. All the fun starts at 6 a.m. Sean Daly will visit three different culinary hotspots.
Good Morning Tampa Bay will be in Land O' Lakes Friday at new food truck park
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LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28's Good Morning Tampa Bay will take its popular Community Show series to Land O' Lakes this Friday.

All the fun starts at 6 a.m.

Reporter Sean Daly will visit three culinary hotspots throughout the morning:

* The historic Larry's Deli (and its 3-foot-long Cuban sandwich)
* The Philly Special (which has an epic cheesesteak and an epic BREAKFAST cheesesteak)
* That Place Down the Street food truck park (the dream of a culinary-minded couple who wanted to foster a sense of community).

You can watch the show right here.

To follow Sean Daly's eating adventures, go here.


Share Your Story with Sean

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.
Contact Sean Daly

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