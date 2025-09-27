Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Husdon man jailed after killing, eating pet peacocks over dispute with neighbor: PCSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hudson man on Sept. 23 after he killed and ate two of his pet peacocks because a neighbor would not stop feeding them, a report stated.

Craig Vogt, 61, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

According to a Pasco County Complaint affidavit, a female neighbor told deputies that she had been fighting with Vogt about his pet peacocks.

She noted that Vogt had put a letter in her mailbox stating that he killed two of his pet peacocks because she continued to feed them, the report stated. 

Deputies contacted Vogt who said he put the letter in his neighbor's mailbox and admitted to killing a peacock “with a knife and then cooking it in a frying pan,” the report stated.

Vogt said that he would continue to kill his other peacocks to stop his neighbor from feeding them, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

While being transported to jail, Vogt said that when he was released, he “plans to kill all of his peacocks to prevent anyone taking custody of them,” the report stated.

He was taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center.

