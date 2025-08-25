Kids turn 3D printing into small businesses in Pasco County

ODESSA, Fla. — With 3D printers becoming more affordable, the technology is no longer just for laboratories. It is becoming a tool for small businesses at home, even among kids.

Francis Kordic is one of those kids and he sells dragons.

“Small ones are $5 to $20 for the biggest ones,” the 10-year-old said.

Heidi Eaton says “Laububus” are really popular with her customers.

“They love them. They’ve gone viral,” the seventh grader said.

And Ollie Leonard gets orders for his sports-themed necklaces.

“Like at school, people will be wondering about it. Some people will reach out ask about buying some stuff,” said the eighth grader.

With the help of their parents, all three kids are using 3D printers to turn hobbies into businesses.

Ollie’s father, Mark Leonard, bought three printers to keep up with demand. Each necklace takes about four hours to make.

“The kids are integral. I work full-time. These things run 24/7. When they come back from school, they take things off the printer plate for me, changing filament out, resetting,” Leonard said.

Parents and educators say 3D printing is giving kids hands-on lessons in problem-solving, design and entrepreneurship.

“For a kid that wants to get into 3D design they can literally design and print any item,” Leonard said.

Basic home printers cost about $100, while higher-end machines can run well over $1,000. Users also need a steady supply of filament, the spools of plastic melted into layers to create an object. Rolls average about $25 each.

“Without this, especially without the big rolls we wouldn’t be able to mass produce,” Francis said.

Families across the country are finding new uses for the technology at home. Beyond toys and jewelry, hobbyists are printing tools, replacement parts and even prototypes for inventions. Many online marketplaces now offer free or inexpensive 3D design files, lowering the barrier for beginners.

Heidi’s parents helped her buy her first printer, and she quickly paid them back after setting up a booth at a local market.

“She’s an entrepreneur for sure. She’s working toward buying a Jeep Wrangler. That’s what her goal is,” said Heidi’s father, Gary Eaton.

Francis and his younger brother, Vincent, sell directly from their front yard.

“Some days I’m out there for an hour and a half. Some days I’m out there for like 30 minutes. Really depends on my mood and how hot it is,” Francis said.

The printer’s software can calculate material costs, helping kids decide how much to charge. But not everyone is focused on profits.

“Sometimes they trade some of the things they sell, make a few bucks for ice cream,” said Francis’ father, Milan Kordic.

And for Francis, this is more about fun than planning a career.

“Honestly I’m probably not going to be a business man when I’m older. Maybe like a doctor or an engineer,” he said.