One man dead after multi-car crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY — A New Port Richey man died Saturday from his injuries after a five-car crash in Pasco County on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The man, 59, was driving southbound on Little Road when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle. Officials said he then veered into the northbound lanes and collided with three other vehicles, with a fifth also getting hit in the crash.
Police said the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died on Saturday.
All four other drivers involved did not suffer any injuries, according to a news release.
Officials have not released the identity of any of the victims.
Gasparilla 2026: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest
Grab your beads, costumes, and eye patches, and get ready for the 2026 Gasparilla Pirate Fest! The parade will affect parking and traffic, so Tampa Bay 28 reporter Blake Phillips has everything you need to know.