One man dead after multi-car crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY — A New Port Richey man died Saturday from his injuries after a five-car crash in Pasco County on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, 59, was driving southbound on Little Road when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle. Officials said he then veered into the northbound lanes and collided with three other vehicles, with a fifth also getting hit in the crash.

Police said the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died on Saturday.

All four other drivers involved did not suffer any injuries, according to a news release.

Officials have not released the identity of any of the victims.