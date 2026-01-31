Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
56  WX Alerts
NewsPasco County

Actions

One man dead after multi-car crash in Pasco County

Four other drivers involved suffered no injuries.
Covering_Pasco.png
WFTS
Covering_Pasco.png
Posted

PASCO COUNTY — A New Port Richey man died Saturday from his injuries after a five-car crash in Pasco County on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, 59, was driving southbound on Little Road when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle. Officials said he then veered into the northbound lanes and collided with three other vehicles, with a fifth also getting hit in the crash.

Police said the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died on Saturday.

All four other drivers involved did not suffer any injuries, according to a news release.

Officials have not released the identity of any of the victims.

Gasparilla 2026: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest

Grab your beads, costumes, and eye patches, and get ready for the 2026 Gasparilla Pirate Fest! The parade will affect parking and traffic, so Tampa Bay 28 reporter Blake Phillips has everything you need to know.

Gasparilla 2026: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.