PASCO COUNTY, Fla — A Pasco County couple is adjusting to a new reality after a devastating crash left an avid cyclist paralyzed from the chest down.

On September 18, 2024, Bernie Moye was on his way home from a long ride on his recumbent tricycle when he was struck by a lifted truck while crossing East Lake Road in Tarpon Springs.

Watch full report from Erik Waxler

Pasco cyclist paralyzed after crash pleads for drivers to stay alert

Moye says the vehicle hit him from behind and dragged his trike for nearly 100 yards.

"Clearly he never I saw me I guess," Moye said.

Witnesses frantically tried to alert the driver.

"They are all honking horns. Waving, screaming, because they can all clearly see me being pushed by this truck," said Moye.

As the truck finally began to slow, Moye says he rolled underneath the vehicle. Despite his injuries, he recalls feeling remarkably calm.

"And that's when I realized I was not alone. God was there with me," Moye said.

The impact left him with a severe spinal cord injury that paralyzed him from the waist down. The accident transformed daily life for both Moye and his wife, Eileen Coogan.

"The first big thing is that all of our plans have changed. You know, all the things we were going to do together. And we can still do things together. Just different," Coogan said.

Florida Highway Patrol cited the truck driver for failure to yield the right of way.

"There were certainly moments along the way that I was angry. But then again, I pray about it and I realize that it wasn't intentional. It definitely should not have happened," Moye said.

Since the crash, the couple has installed ramps at their home, and Moye is trying to remain as active as possible.

"Currently, I guess I'm going to give pickleball a try," he said with a chuckle.

The community has rallied around the couple, donating through a GoFundMe page to help with mounting medical expenses.

Emotional support from friends and family has also been key.

"But no one is as important as my wife. She's amazing," Moye said.

WFTS

"You have to be able to have a strong relationship to survive this together. And I think we are doing a pretty good job," said Coogan.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, more than 500 bicycle crashes were reported across the Tampa Bay region in 2024, with Pinellas County consistently ranking among the most dangerous in the state for cyclists. In recent years, Pinellas has led Florida counties in bicycle fatality rates, despite efforts to improve infrastructure and awareness.

Moye says he took every precaution, reflective gear, lights, and proper signaling. But it was not enough.

"These are your brothers, mothers, neighbors. Please pay attention. Don't look at your phone. Don't take your eyes off the road. Please help us," he said.