Pasco mosquito officials urge precautions as dengue cases rise in Tampa Bay

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) — Pasco County mosquito control officials are urging residents across the Tampa Bay area to take precautions against mosquito bites as locally acquired dengue cases increase across the region.

The Pasco County Mosquito Control District said the latest Florida Department of Health surveillance data show 30 confirmed locally acquired dengue cases in Hillsborough County, three in Pinellas County and one in Citrus County. Additional suspected cases remain under investigation.

Officials are also aware of a dengue case involving a Pasco County resident, but investigators have not yet determined where that person contracted the virus.

“Dengue transmission is a regional public health concern, and we cannot look at this solely on a county-by-county basis,” PCMCD Executive Director Adriane Rogers said.

Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services has also identified dengue-positive Aedes aegypti mosquito pools, which officials say shows infected mosquitoes are actively contributing to transmission in the region.

Dengue is primarily spread through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. Officials are asking residents to dump standing water at least once a week, use EPA-registered insect repellent, wear clothing that covers exposed skin when practical and make sure doors and windows are properly screened.

Symptoms can include fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting and rash. Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider and mention possible dengue exposure.

“This is the time for vigilance, not panic,” Rogers said. “Dengue is a serious mosquito-borne disease, but there are meaningful steps every resident can take to reduce their risk.”

PCMCD said it is continuing mosquito surveillance and coordinating with public health partners as the situation develops.