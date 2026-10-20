Woman charged with attempted murder after hitting ex-girlfriends' new boyfriend with car: PCSO

LAKELAND, FLA. — A Lake Wales woman was charged with attempted murder after authorities said she tried to hit her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with her vehicle.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested 30-year-old Taylor Renee Alderman.

The incident began just after 3 p.m. Sunday outside a Lakeland home, when Alderman arrived in her vehicle to drop off property belonging to her ex-girlfriend.

A disturbance began, and Alderman reportedly started yelling racial slurs at her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

Alderman began driving away in her 2012 Ford Fusion but then made a U-turn and accelerated toward the man, PCSO officials said.

The Ford struck the man’s hand as he jumped out of the way and then slammed into a parked vehicle.

Alderman then fled the scene.

The victim suffered lacerations to his hand.

After deputies located Alderman and took her into custody, she denied hitting the victim with her car or crashing into another vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene, however, told deputies that Alderman intentionally tried to hit the victim and struck the parked vehicle, causing her bumper to fall off.

Alderman was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of a crash involving injury.

According to detectives, Alderman has a prior criminal history that includes grand theft, resisting, trespassing, violation of probation and drug possession.