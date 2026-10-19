Beatlemaniacs rejoice! New Fab Four museum opens in heart of downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With more than a little help from a friend in Dunedin, the new Penny Lane Beatles Museum in downtown St. Pete is now open for Fab Four fanatics.

With almost 1,000 rare artifacts — collected over 35 years by local Beatlemaniac Dr. Robert Entel — the new attraction is a glowing tribute to the artistry of John, Paul, George and — and the mania that continues to swirl around them.

The former location in Dunedin was just a small, intimate glimpse of the collection compared to this beautiful new home.

WATCH: NEW BEATLES MUSEUM OPENS IN ST. PETE

NEW BEATLES MUSEUM IN ST. PETE

Featuring such mesmerizing memorabilia as John Lennon's iconic glasses and George Harrison's sitar, the Penny Lane Beatles Museum is directly across from St. Pete's Sundial shopping complex.

It's open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15. Children 8 and under are admitted free.

Executive Director Craig Bachner says guests should give themselves an hour or more to take in everything. It's A LOT — and this is just a part of the collection. There are already plans for future expansion.

For more on the Penny Lane Beatles Museum, go here.

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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.