Bicyclist killed in Pinellas after entering path of 16-year-old driver: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A Largo bicyclist was killed on Tuesday after he entered the path of a 16-year-old motorist driving a pickup truck, troopers said.

The Ford F150, driven by the 16-year-old female from Seminole, was traveling westbound on 66th Terrace North at about 8:15 a.m. the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said in a report.

Traveling southbound on a sidewalk along the east side of 113th Street North, the 54-year-old male bicyclist entered the path of the truck and was struck at the intersection of the two roadways, the report stated.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital where he later died.