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Bicyclist killed in Pinellas after entering path of 16-year-old driver: FHP

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PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A Largo bicyclist was killed on Tuesday after he entered the path of a 16-year-old motorist driving a pickup truck, troopers said.

The Ford F150, driven by the 16-year-old female from Seminole, was traveling westbound on 66th Terrace North at about 8:15 a.m. the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said in a report.

Traveling southbound on a sidewalk along the east side of 113th Street North, the 54-year-old male bicyclist entered the path of the truck and was struck at the intersection of the two roadways, the report stated.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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