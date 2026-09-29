Police searching for suspect who shot female: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — St. Petersburg police are searching for a suspect who shot a female on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The victim was shot in the parking lot of Salem's Fresh Eats restaurant, 1701 34th St. South.
She was taken to Bayfront Medical Center where she is being treated.
The suspect fled in a vehicle and is currently being sought.
The victim's condition was unknown.
No other information was available.
Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million
The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.