Clearwater man arrested for holding child under water at pool: LPD

LARGO, FLA. — A Clearwater man was charged with child abuse Wednesday after police said he held a child underwater at an apartment complex pool.

The Largo Police Department arrested 42-year-old Corey Dunham at the Belleair Place apartment complex, 1704 Clearwater Largo Road.

Several children at the pool told police they saw Dunham jump into the pool and use his body weight to hold the victim underwater, according to a police report.

The victim told police Dunham jumped into the pool three times, using one arm to hold him and the other to push him underwater.

Several people heard the victim calling for help and yelling, “Call 911,” the report stated.

The report did not specify Dunham’s relationship to the victim but stated that Dunham was responsible for the child’s care. Police also reported that Dunham had a strong odor of intoxicants.

Dunham was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and held without bond.