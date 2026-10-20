Dunedin man arrested after fraudulently charging $20K on woman's credit card: LPD

LARGO, FLA. — A Dunedin man was arrested by police after fraudulently charging more than $20,000 on a woman's credit card.

Trevor Hayworth was charged with scheme to defraud by the Largo Police Department.

Hayworth stole the Capitol One credit card information from the woman and used the card to open an Amazon account in her name, police officials said.

Subpoena results from Amazon during 2024-25 showed 784 purchased items, including 78 Visa gift cards and 241Target gift cards fora total of $22,715, a police report showed.

The items were shipped to eight different addresses over the two years.

The victim said she was not aware of the fraudulent use of the card because she used an accountant to pay her monthly bills.

Hayworth also was charged with fraudulent use of personal identification.

The report did not say if the victim and suspect knew each other.