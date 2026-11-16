Largo mom writes funny, heartfelt memoir about 'Raising Immigrant Mothers'

LARGO, Fla. — Sara Capja has her hands full — literally.

The Largo mom is a wife, a mom of two little boys, a full-time executive — and now, fulfilling a lifelong dream, a published author.

That's a lot on her plate. But what she's not carrying around anymore are questions and resentments about her past, growing up in an Albanian family with matriarchs who have rather unique ideas about life and family.

WATCH "LARGO MOM WRITES FUNNY MEMOIR ABOUT FAMILIES"

LARGO MOM WRITES FUNNY BOOK ABOUT FAMILIES

"It's so easy for everyone to always look at negative aspects of growing up," says Sara. "It takes special effort to find the good."

In her heartfelt debut memoir, Raising Immigrant Mothers, Sara definitely finds the good, and the funny, and the love that lives beneath cultural and generational differences about raising children.

Her family is Albanian, but Sara says, "We're all immigrants really. Everyone came from somewhere."

Raising Immigrant Mothers is available on Amazon (here) and other retailers.

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